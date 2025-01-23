Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:36 IST
