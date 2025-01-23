The ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray will not be betrayed: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mumbai rally.
There will be no compromise on Shiv Sena's ideals and self-respect: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mumbai rally.