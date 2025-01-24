The California Legislature passes a USD 2.5 billion package to help the Los Angeles area recover from recent wildfires, reports AP.
PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:50 IST
