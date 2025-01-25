We decided to strengthen cooperation in areas like FinTech, AI, internet of things, digital public infrastructure: PM on talks with Subianto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
We decided to strengthen cooperation in areas like FinTech, AI, internet of things, digital public infrastructure: PM on talks with Subianto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Calls for Global Unity and Cooperation at Pre-Aero India 2025 Round-Table
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration
Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025
Grenada's Strengthened Ties with China: A New Era of Cooperation
Trilateral Ties: Japan, Philippines, and US Strengthen Cooperation