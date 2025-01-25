End politics of deceit and lies, strengthen PM Modi's hands, vote for BJP: Amit Shah appeals to people in Rajouri Garden.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
End politics of deceit and lies, strengthen PM Modi's hands, vote for BJP: Amit Shah appeals to people in Rajouri Garden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- PM Modi
- vote BJP
- Rajouri Garden
- politics
- deceit
- lies
- election
- appeal
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Wildfire: Trump and Allies Criticize California Leadership
Assam Rifles and Allies Uproot Major Cannabis Crops in Strategic Crackdown
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Congress Leaders
SC refuses to hear pleas against 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023' that reserves one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Djokovic and Murray: Rivals Turned Allies in Australian Open Push