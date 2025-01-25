Yoga practitioner from Kuwait Shaikha A J Al Sabah; travel blogger couple Hugh and Colleen Gantzer from Uttarakhand get Padma Shri: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:22 IST
