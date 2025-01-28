Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes: PM Modi.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:55 IST
Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris Olympic Medals to Be Replaced: Athletes Demand Better Quality
The Battle Over Transgender Athletes: A Contentious Bill in Congress
Karnataka Sports Meet 2025: Uniting Athletes Across Districts
Manipur Athletes Set to Shine at 38th National Games
Celebrating India's Sporting Success: Arjuna Awards Honor Athletes' Achievements