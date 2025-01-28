England beat India by 26 runs in third T20 International in Rajkot, still trail 1-2 in five-match series.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
