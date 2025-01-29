Court grants custody parole to Feb 2020 riots accused Shafa ur Rehman from Jan 30-Feb 3 to campaign for assembly polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Court grants custody parole to Feb 2020 riots accused Shafa ur Rehman from Jan 30-Feb 3 to campaign for assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance
Congress Takes on AAP and BJP with Promises and Mobile Campaign
Race to Delhi: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Heat Up
Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign with Scathing Criticism on Delhi’s Political Landscape
Congress Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections