India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

The WHO South-East Asia Region has lauded India's nationwide HPV vaccination initiative as a significant step towards eradicating cervical cancer. Led by the government, the campaign targets adolescent girls and contributes to global health goals. It aims to protect 1.15 crore girls annually, marking a pivotal move in public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:58 IST
WHO South-East Asia Region congratulates India on national launch of HPV vaccination campaign (Photo X @WHOSEARO). Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Region applauded India on launching its national Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, aimed at combating cervical cancer among adolescent girls. Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge for WHO South-East Asia, commended the initiative on social media, highlighting its leadership and commitment to adolescent health.

The HPV vaccination campaign is expected to have a profound impact not only in India but across the region and the world. Despite its preventable nature, cervical cancer remains a global health crisis, killing a woman every two minutes. The WHO region bears almost a quarter of this burden. With India's milestone, nine out of ten regional countries now include HPV vaccination in national programs, underscoring a growing regional focus on eliminating cervical cancer.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiative, emphasizing the government's dedication to female health. The campaign rolls out nationally, offering free vaccines for 1.15 crore 14-year-old girls annually at government facilities. This initiative aligns with global health targets and promotes women's healthcare equity, as PM Modi simultaneously launched related health projects.

