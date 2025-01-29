President Donald Trump files notice with court to start the process of appealing his New York hush money conviction, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
