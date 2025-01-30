Law enforcement says a small aircraft is down near Washington's Reagan Airport and takeoffs and landings are halted, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:00 IST
