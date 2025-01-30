Feb 5 is an opportunity for the people of Delhi to oust 'AAP-da,' and give mandate to the BJP: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:36 IST
