BJP only party to fulfil all promises it made in its manifesto: Union minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Delhi Cantt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP only party to fulfil all promises it made in its manifesto: Union minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Delhi Cantt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections: Key Players Eye Victory Amid Shifting Alliances
Delhi Elections: AAP Gains Momentum as Regional Allies Rally Support
TMC and Samajwadi Party Rally Behind AAP in Delhi Elections Amid INDIA Bloc Tensions
Controversy Over Zuckerberg's Remarks on Indian Elections Resolved
Mayawati's Bold Appeal: Fair Elections for Real Change in Delhi