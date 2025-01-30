Hamas confirms the death of Mohammed Deif, head of its military wing, 6 months after Israel announced he was killed, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
