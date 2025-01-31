President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Parliament in ceremonial six-horse driven buggy to address joint sitting of both Houses.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:50 IST
