Iconic former India captain Sachin Tendulkar to be bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement award at its annual gala.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:29 IST
Iconic former India captain Sachin Tendulkar to be bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement award at its annual gala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza
IMEC Corridor: A New Economic Gateway from India to Europe
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
US Lifts Sanctions on Key Indian Entities Amid Strategic Partnership Boost
ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Historic Space Docking Success