Number of suspected deaths due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra rises to four, tally of cases reaches 140: officials.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Number of suspected deaths due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra rises to four, tally of cases reaches 140: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UGC bars three universities in Rajasthan from offering PhD courses after they were found compromising integrity of degree: Officials.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli officials have reached a deal to return hostages after last-minute snags, reports AP.
TikTok Tensions: U.S. Officials Push for More Time to Secure Deal
Mystery of 'Samadhi': Police Exhume Gopan Swami's Body for Investigation
Breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation