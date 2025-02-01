Govt to bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas: says FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:19 IST
Govt to bring enabling framework for sustaining harvest of fisheries sector in exclusive economic zones and high seas: says FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AYUSH Sector: A National Framework in the Making
Uniting AI safety frameworks to serve humanity safely and ethically
Mozambique's Tuna Bond Scandal: Former Finance Minister Sentenced
New Income Tax Law to Simplify Existing Framework
Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case