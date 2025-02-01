Our regulations must keep with technological innovation; we will update norms made under old laws: FM Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:15 IST
Our regulations must keep with technological innovation; we will update norms made under old laws: FM Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Jammu Tawi: A Leap Towards Rail Modernization
Gujarat Pioneers Fast-Track Anganwadi Modernization with Cutting-Edge Technology
Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Discussions on Workforce Modernization & Social Security Expansion
Tripura's Transformative Journey: From Peace Accords to Modernization