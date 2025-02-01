This is a govt with no new ideas and no will to reach beyond its grasp: Cong's P Chidambaram on Budget 2025-26.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a govt with no new ideas and no will to reach beyond its grasp: Cong's P Chidambaram on Budget 2025-26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chidambaram
- budget
- 2025-26
- Congress
- government
- critique
- economy
- innovation
- financial
- stagnation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Attempt on Democracy: Kandula's Plot to Overthrow U.S. Government
China's Economy Surges Past Expectations in Q4, But Challenges Loom Ahead
China's Economy in 2024: Balancing Growth amid Challenges
Government Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Employees
Global Labour Markets Struggle Amid Slowing Economy, Rising Challenges Highlighted in ILO's 2025 Trends Report