Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's Hockey India League champions after beating Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in final in Rourkela.
PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:02 IST
