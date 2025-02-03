Andhra CM Naidu takes jibe at AAP-led Delhi govt, says performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
