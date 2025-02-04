Not everyone can understand the difficulty of living under thatched roof and moments when dreams are crushed: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Not everyone can understand the difficulty of living under thatched roof and moments when dreams are crushed: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rupee's Resilient Comeback: SBI Forecasts Currency Recovery Amid Global Challenges
Kejriwal Claims AAP's 'Unbreakable' Resilience Amid Political Turmoil
Triumph of Resilience: 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' Brings Iran's Struggles to the Silver Screen
Building Resilience: How Disaster-Prone Nations Can Thrive Amid Climate Challenges
Resilience Amid Ruins: Gaza's Unyielding Struggle