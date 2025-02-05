Need for caste census across India to identify exact number of Dalits, minorities, weaker sections of society: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Need for caste census across India to identify exact number of Dalits, minorities, weaker sections of society: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth
Thailand's Pioneering Path to Marriage Equality: A Landmark Moment for LGBTQ+ Rights
Bridging the Gaps: Empowering Minorities for a United India
Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact
Martinique's Defiance: The Trial of 'Le R' and the Fight Against Economic Inequality