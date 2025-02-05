BJP, RSS against the Constitution as it guarantees rights of Dalits and weaker sections of society: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, RSS against the Constitution as it guarantees rights of Dalits and weaker sections of society: Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- RSS
- Constitution
- Dalits
- weaker sections
- social justice
- Patna
- rights
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karpoori Thakur: Champion of Social Justice Celebrated
VP Dhankhar Hails Shri Karpoori Thakur as a Messiah of Social Justice on 101st Birth Anniversary
Karpoori Thakur: The Messiah of Social Justice
Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Legacy of Social Justice and Equality
We don't want an India of hatred, fear; minorities, Dalits, backwards should not fear anything: Rahul Gandhi in Okhla rally.