Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims, reports AP.
PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:24 IST
