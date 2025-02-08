People chose to make Delhi 'AAP-da' free; it is beginning of new era of development and trust in city: Amit Shah on poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
People chose to make Delhi 'AAP-da' free; it is beginning of new era of development and trust in city: Amit Shah on poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- development
- trust
- Amit Shah
- AAP
- politics
- poll results
- era
- shift
- voters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police
Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises
Security Politics: Kejriwal's Debate Heats Up