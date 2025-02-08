No one is ready to trust Congress; it sinks and also harms its allies: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
No one is ready to trust Congress; it sinks and also harms its allies: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally Amid Trump’s Rate Comments
Teachers Suspended Over Social Media Comments Stir Controversy
A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League
BJP Fires Back at Congress: Kharge's Comments Spark Controversy Over Mahakumbh
Russian Delegation Visits Syria Amid Shifting Political Landscape