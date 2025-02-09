Arvind Kejriwal met AAP's newly elected MLAs, directed them to serve people and solve their problems: Party leader Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal met AAP's newly elected MLAs, directed them to serve people and solve their problems: Party leader Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- AAP
- MLAs
- party
- public service
- governance
- Atishi
- constituents
- elected
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi only state providing free health services through mohalla clinics, 24x7 electricity: Chief Minister Atishi.
Under British rule, people lacked representation, were deprived of good education, jobs. Delhi govt schools transformed life of poor: Atishi.
Atishi's Vision: Realizing Freedom Fighters' Dreams for Modern Delhi
Time to remember freedom fighters who secured our rights. Delhi govt working tirelessly to fulfil their dreams: CM Atishi.
Transforming Kalyana Karnataka: A Grassroots Governance Revolution