Trump says he has directed Treasury to stop minting new pennies, calling the coin 'wasteful', reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:16 IST
Trump says he has directed Treasury to stop minting new pennies, calling the coin 'wasteful', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- penny
- minting
- Treasury
- currency
- AP
- production
- cost
- wasteful
- denomination
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally
Fortress Capital: Delhi's Republic Day Security Setup Unveiled
Trump Lifts Weapon Delivery Hold, Resumes Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory, reports AP.
Artistry Unplugged: The Power of TAP