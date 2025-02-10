Head of the federal agency dedicated to whistleblower protection sues Trump, claiming he was illegally fired, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:14 IST
