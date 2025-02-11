Netanyahu threatens to withdraw from ceasefire and resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not free hostages on Saturday, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:49 IST
Netanyahu threatens to withdraw from ceasefire and resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not free hostages on Saturday, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Stands Firm on Gaza Peace Deal Amid Hostage Crisis
Conflict Escalates in Eastern Congo: Goma's Struggle Intensifies
UNDP’s Strategy for Strengthening Government Centres in Conflict Zones
Human Rights Experts Warn of Escalating Israeli Military Actions in West Bank: Urge Global Action to Protect Palestinians
Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Overwhelmed Amidst M23 Conflict