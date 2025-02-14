Meeting between farmers, Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held cordially, says farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Meeting between farmers, Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held cordially, says farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Striving for Self-reliance: Modernizing India's Agriculture
Revitalizing India's Agriculture: Policy Shifts for the Future
Modernizing Agriculture: India's Path to Self-Reliance and Farmer Prosperity
Policy Reforms: Boosting Pulses and Edible Oils in India's Agriculture
Judicial panel likely to visit incident stampede spot today, holding meetings, says official.