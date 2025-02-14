Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted; 31-member panel to be headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted; 31-member panel to be headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Polls, Predicts BJP Takeover
NCP Criticizes BJP Ahead of Union Budget Presentation
I guarantee that a BJP govt will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's development: PM Modi at Dwarka rally.
Every household in Delhi saved Rs 25,000 a month due to AAP govt's schemes, BJP contesting assembly polls to loot public funds: Kejriwal.
Sonia Gandhi has utmost respect for President, unfortunate her remark was twisted by media: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's attack on ex-Cong chief.