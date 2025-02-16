PM urges banking sector to provide assistance to textile sector as it needs investment of just Rs 75 cr, and gives employment to 2,000 people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:46 IST
