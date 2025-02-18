I don't speak on issues of national security or foreign policy, but bringing back deportees from US in chains is shameful: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
