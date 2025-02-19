1.25 lakh government posts will be filled in the next one year: Diya Kumari in Budget
1.25 lakh government posts will be filled in the next one year: Diya Kumari in Budget
State govt proposes to construct ring roads in 15 cities of Rajasthan to ease traffic congestion: Deputy CM Diya Kumari in Budget speech.
Rajasthan government will construct nine greenfield expressways at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore: Deputy CM Diya Kumari in Budget speech.