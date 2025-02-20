USD 1.4 billion tax demand: Skoda Volkswagen will have to fall in line and not play victim, Customs dept tells Bombay High Court.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:08 IST
USD 1.4 billion tax demand: Skoda Volkswagen will have to fall in line and not play victim, Customs dept tells Bombay High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court to hear on Feb 17 Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's plea against tax demand of USD 1.4 bn by Indian customs authorities.
Internal Strife: FBI's Compliance and Investigation Challenges
Funds Withheld: Challenges in PVTG Scheme Compliance
Tribunal Penalties for Misleading Non-Compliance
Honda's Green Leap: E20 Compliance Achieved for All Models