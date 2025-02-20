Delhi portfolios allotted: Parvesh Verma gets PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, says CM Rekha Gupta.
Updated: 20-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
