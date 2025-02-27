Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts, documents show, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:03 IST
Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts, documents show, reports AP.
