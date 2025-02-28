Trump says going through Russia 'hoax' with Putin gives him confidence he could trust Russian leader in Ukraine talks, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:02 IST
Trump says going through Russia 'hoax' with Putin gives him confidence he could trust Russian leader in Ukraine talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- trust
- negotiations
- confidence
- AP
- Russia hoax
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nexus Select Trust Boosts Bengaluru Portfolio with Vega City Mall Acquisition
Adani Green Energy Pulls Out from Sri Lanka Wind Projects Amid Tariff Renegotiations
Prez rule imposed in Manipur after Home Minister clearly failed to manage state, a task entrusted by PM: Cong.
Zelenskiy Warns World Leaders: Don't Trust Putin's Peace Claims
Ukraine's Concerns Over Trump's Russia Overture: Allies Demand Inclusion in Peace Negotiations