SC directs reinstatement of two women judicial officers of MP, whose services were terminated in 2023, within 15 days.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs reinstatement of two women judicial officers of MP, whose services were terminated in 2023, within 15 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Sends Shocking Termination Notices to Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorneys
UN Report Exposes Systematic Human Rights Violations During Bangladesh’s 2023 Protests
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Navigating Technology's Role in Student Life
Crackdown on Fairplay: ED Hunt for 2023 Election Betting Scandal
WPL 2023 Unveils New Talent Amidst Star Absences