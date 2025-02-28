National Science Day encourages younger generations to take up science, innovation for national development-Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
National Science Day encourages younger generations to take up science, innovation for national development-Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
S-Vyasa University Hosts AI 'Mahakumbh' for Higher Education
Linda McMahon's Unorthodox Challenge in Leading the Education Department
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Explores Tech's Role in Education
Trump's pick for education chief, Linda McMahon, to face Senate hearing
Unlocking Vedic Wisdom: Global Conference on Peace and Education