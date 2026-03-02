Left Menu

Pedal Power: Cyclothon 3.0 Advocates for a Pollution-Free Future

The New Delhi YMCA organized Cyclothon 3.0, promoting eco-friendly transportation with 180 cyclists aiming for a pollution-free environment. Participants including students and YMCA supporters highlighted the importance of reducing carbon emissions. The event promoted sustainable living and emphasized youth-led environmental action.

New Delhi saw a surge of eco-consciousness as the YMCA organized Cyclothon 3.0, drawing 180 cyclists to pedal through the city for a pollution-free future. The event, held on February 28, 2026, aimed to fuel a movement towards sustainable transportation.

The initiative, kicked off with an opening prayer by Mr. Vineet Masih and hailed by YMCA leaders, focused on galvanizing youth and community members to address rising pollution levels. The rally, sanctioned by Delhi Police, underscored the power of collective action in environmental reform.

Cyclists navigated key city routes, concluding back at the YMCA campus where medal ceremonies and acknowledgements echoed the success of the event. With community-driven initiatives like Cyclothon 3.0, New Delhi YMCA emphasizes youth empowerment in the quest for a cleaner, sustainable India.

