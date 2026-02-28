Congress Blasts Delhi Government Over Deteriorating Air Quality
The Congress criticized the Delhi government for failing to improve the city's air quality, citing increased pollution levels since 2021. Congress leader Ajay Maken highlighted rising PM2.5 levels and questioned the effectiveness of the 'clean air plan'. He referenced a Lancet study linking increased pollution to mortality.
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government, holding it responsible for the worsening air quality in the national capital. This criticism comes after alarming data revealed significant increases in pollution levels at multiple monitoring stations across the city.
Congress leader Ajay Maken pointed out that the air quality has deteriorated since 2021, undermining government claims about their 'clean air plan.' He shared data showing substantial rises in PM2.5 levels in areas like Shadipur and NSIT Dwarka, with increases of up to 291 percent at certain sites.
Maken also referenced a Lancet study showing a direct link between PM2.5 levels and mortality rates in India, questioning what became of the National Clean Air Plan initiated five years ago, which, according to him, has shown no significant improvement.
