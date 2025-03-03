Ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others move HC seeking to quash order directing FIR against them for alleged stock market fraud.
Ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others move HC seeking to quash order directing FIR against them for alleged stock market fraud.
