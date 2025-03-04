China levies 15% tariffs on imports of US chicken, corn, and other farm products, 10% on soy and others, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:12 IST
