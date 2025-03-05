India will set up a national large language model (LLM) for AI research and asked for investment in the segment:Modi at post-Budget webinar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST
