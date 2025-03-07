Karnataka govt giving importance to health and education. Students are getting quality education and nutritious food: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 10:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
